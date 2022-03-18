Whittier Trust Co. Has $305.83 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $305,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

