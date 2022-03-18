Whittier Trust Co. Has $38.18 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $281.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $212.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

