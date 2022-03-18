Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.44 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.