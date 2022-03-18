Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $322.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.25 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.