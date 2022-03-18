Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.78.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

