Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $480.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.15.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,362 shares of company stock worth $12,420,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.