Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 5,847 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $162.56 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.