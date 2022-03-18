Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $31.17 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. The company has a market cap of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
