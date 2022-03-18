Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $31.17 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. The company has a market cap of $464.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.