Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after buying an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 105,898 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $451.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

