Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 12,878 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $45,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

