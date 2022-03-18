William Blair Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

SBUX stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

