Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WLMS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 322,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.