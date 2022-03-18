Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $232.86 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380 over the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.