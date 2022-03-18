WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 190,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 239,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

