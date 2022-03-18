WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLNGet Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 190,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 239,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 29,419 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

