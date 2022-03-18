WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Trading 1.9% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. 7,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 20,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.