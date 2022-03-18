WT Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.