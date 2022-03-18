WT Wealth Management Purchases 1,706 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management owned 0.79% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period.

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

