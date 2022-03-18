WT Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.41% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,063,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,708,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $104.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $126.01.

