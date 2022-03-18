WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU opened at $87.26 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -249.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

