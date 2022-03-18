Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.70. 3,974,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

