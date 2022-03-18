Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 848.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

