XSGD (XSGD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $163.46 million and $1.08 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.75 or 0.07030980 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.05 or 1.00173721 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032753 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 250,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 221,738,026 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

