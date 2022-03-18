Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $83.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
YNDX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11.
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
