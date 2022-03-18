Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00006206 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $283.41 million and $39.79 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.07048084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,604.93 or 0.99710759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

