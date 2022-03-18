Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

YTEN opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.37% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

