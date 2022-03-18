YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

