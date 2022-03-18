YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

