YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $282.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.77. The company has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

