YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

NYSE:VAC opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.71 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $187.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

