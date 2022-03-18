YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in HP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

