YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $99.73 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

