YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.