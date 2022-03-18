YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $222.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46. The stock has a market cap of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.