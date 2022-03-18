Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Youdao by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 141,499 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Youdao by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 485,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Youdao has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

