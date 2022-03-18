Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.69. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 313,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,932. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

