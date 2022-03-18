Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$1.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $66.98. 1,856,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.