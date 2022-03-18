Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.23 million. First Community reported sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FCCO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 5,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

