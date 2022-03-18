Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) to report sales of $14.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.20 million to $14.23 million. First Community reported sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FCCO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 5,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.