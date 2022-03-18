Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.97 million to $8.03 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.86 million to $32.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.40 million, with estimates ranging from $32.33 million to $36.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.