Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will announce $705.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $701.00 million and the highest is $711.70 million. First Horizon reported sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,120,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

