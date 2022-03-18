Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post sales of $615.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.20 million to $647.40 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $9.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.02. The company had a trading volume of 473,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.02. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.