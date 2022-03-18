Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post sales of $233.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $238.20 million. BRP Group reported sales of $152.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $870.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $892.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

BRP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,781. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

