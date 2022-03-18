Zacks: Analysts Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $58.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FHTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 272,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,333. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $586.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

