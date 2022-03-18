Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the lowest is $66.23 million. HealthStream reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $270.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

HSTM opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

