Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.15. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $7,271,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NETGEAR by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,876. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

