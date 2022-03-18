Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,357,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

