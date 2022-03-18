Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 9,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

