Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report sales of $99.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.20 million to $102.05 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $79.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

