Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,986 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.86. 3,457,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

