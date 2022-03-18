Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.08. Expro Group posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expro Group.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

XPRO stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

