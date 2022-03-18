Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Indaptus Therapeutics.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

INDP stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.94. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.